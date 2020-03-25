Donald Carl Warnock

1943 - 2020

Donald Carl Warnock, 76, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Senior

Living facility on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Donald was born on June 14, 1943 in Kenosha, the son of the late Carl & Elizabeth (Molinaro) Warnock. He was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1961. Donald married the love of his life, Nancy Haubrich, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenosha on May 24, 1969 - the only sunny Saturday during that month. After a long and varied series of jobs, Don spent his last 26 working years as a Construction Project Manager at the United States Military Entrance Processing Command - Great Lakes.

Don had a great devotion to sunshine and summertime, which was clear in how much time he spent playing softball and working in his yard. When not on the ball field or in the yard, Don could be found dancing to rock and roll music in the kitchen, sneaking off to Seven Mile Fair with his younger brother Jeff, going for drives down by the lake (sometimes observing the speed limit), and drinking beer while eating pizza and watching his ridiculously large TV. Don's retirement years were some of the happiest of his life, as he was able to spoil his three cherished grandchildren, who knew that Grandpa would never say no to taking them out to dinner and would always have money in his pockets for the ice cream man.

Don leaves behind his beloved wife, Nancy Warnock; his two doting daughters: Jenna (Dale) Gospodarek of Kenosha and Angela (Andrew) Milock of Marshall; two brothers: Wayne (Sandi) Warnock of Clinton , TN and Jeff (Shirley) Warnock of Kenosha; his baby sister Cheryl Ann Warnock of Kenosha; his devoted sister-in-law Marianne Watring, and his three adored and adoring grandchildren, Noah, Michael, and Anna.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Pat Peterson, who was his first dance partner.

The family wishes to extend their sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the loving, compassionate, and high quality care that Don was provided by the nurses, resident assistants, and other staff members at Brookdale-Kenosha Memory Care. Though our family was not able to care for Don at home, it gave us a tremendous amount of comfort to know that he was looked after and loved by so many wonderful, kindhearted people throughout these last five difficult years. Don's end-of-life journey was eased by the incomparable care given to him and us by the professionals at Hospice Alliance. We, Don's family, will hold all of you in our hearts forever for everything you did for him.

Per the family's wishes, a visitation will be held at a later date. Until then, in memory of Don, please enjoy a triple-decker peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a large glass of milk.