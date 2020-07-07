Donald Dejno

1941 - 2020

Donald Dejno unexpectedly passed away on July 4th, 2020 in Pleasant Prairie, WI after spending one of his fullest days enjoying his family. His heart stopped beating while he was at a neighbor's house enjoying fireworks.

Born in Independence, WI on September 1, 1941. As the oldest child, Don grew up on the family farm with six other children. It was there he learned much from his father about care for equipment, smart farming, and hard work.

Don landed his first job in 1959 and moved to Kenosha, WI to work for American Motorshrysler. He spoke frequently of the lessons learned while he swept floors and was later promoted to supervisor. He was also a corporeal in the Armory National Guard from 1964-1971.

He later met Carol Tate and dated for four years. They were married on October 2, 1965.

The challenge to make his father-in-law proud motivated him to be financially successful. Don had an entrepreneurial spirit and started a wood recycling business in 1975. Next he started a trucking company to haul both wood shavings and other freight.

After seven years of marriage, Don's life changed. He understood and believed the gospel. He had a newfound love for Jesus, His wife, and marriage. Delighting in his marriage, teaching others concerning marriage, and talking to his children and grandchildren endlessly about marriage never got old for him.

While a principled man with a work ethic second to none, he would always acknowledge that his success rested upon the hands of the good men around him and the goodness of God. His son, Larry Dejno, who worked with him most of his 40 years in business was his right arm whom he loved and valued dearly. His daughters, sons-in-laws, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren have been an integral part of the success of the ongoing family business.

He was always dreaming and implementing business ideas, providing work for others, and thinking about his grandchildren. While always a productive man, he always found time to be there for you when you needed him most. He truly cared for people as well as productivity. Because he was most affected by the forgiveness that he received from His Savior Jesus, he was a man of both forgiveness and repentance. While a man of few words and strong convictions, he was a man with an emotional and tender heart. He would want you to know that there is forgiveness and acceptance in the person of Christ.

He led a prayer group in 1972 that met in the basement of St. Mary's Catholic Church that eventually became Living Light Christian Church. At Living Light he faithfully and passionately served as an elder, marriage workshop leader, and encourager until the end.

Don is survived by his wife, Carol June Dejno, son, Lawrence Lee Dejno and wife Lori, daughter Cindy Marie Auch with husband Mike, daughter Debbie Lynn Swift with husband Joel, daughter Christine Eckert, daughter Kimberly Nelson with husband Edward. He has 19 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A visitation for Donald will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring Donald's life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Encounter, 8900 34th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142. Private burial will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com