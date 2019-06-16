Donald E. "Don" Becker

1940-2019

Donald E. " Don" Becker, 78, of Paddock Lake, passed away on Wednesday, June 12 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Born on Sept. 21, 1940, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late George H. and Elsie Marie (Erickson) Becker.

Don served in the United States Army from April 27, 1964, until he was honorably discharged on Jan. 27, 1966.

On Oct. 8, 1966, he married Jean Moczulewski at St. Mark's Catholic Church.

Don owned and operated Encyclon Inc. and previously, Allenform and Becker Manufacturing & Utility.

He was a member and Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha. Socially he enjoyed being a member of the 306 Club, and "Lunch Bunch". In his earlier years he loved to sail.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Jean; three daughters, Christine (Matt) Becker-Brockhaus of Kenosha, Mary (Roy) Shantz of AZ and JoAnna (Ryan) Dietman of Wis.; his grandson, who he thought of as his own son, Otto Gross; grandchildren, Michael Kehl, Sudden Riley, Oden Shantz, Gavin and Harper Dietman; great grandson, Silas Kelly; and his sister, Mary Lormer.

A visitation will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, from 4 p.m. until the time of sharing and celebrating Don's life at 6:30 p.m. Interment with Full Military Honors at St. James Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kenosha Safe Harbor, Kindred Kitties, or Women & Children's Horizons would be appreciated.

