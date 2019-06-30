Donald ""Don"" E. Kosteretz

Donald "Don" E. Kosteretz, 84, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Kenosha Place.

He was born on July 10, 1934, to the late Harold and Lydia (Wilfer) Kosteretz in Milwaukee. He was educated in the schools of Milwaukee and Detroit.

Don entered the US Army on Oct. 8, 1953, and was honorably discharged on Oct. 6, 1956.

On Oct. 18, 1958, he married Janet K. Smith in Mich.

Don worked in tech support for AT&T for over 25 years, retiring from there.

Don loved the Lord and attended Journey Church and loved serving as an usher.

Don was passionate about music, loved Christian music, the Blues and going to music festivals. He was an avid Packer fan and also enjoyed dancing, bowling, bingo, playing cards and singing with his wife. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his wife of 60 years.

Everyone who knew Don loved him. It was his gentle kindness and upbeat personality that drew others to him.

Don is survived by his wife Janet, his children Sheryl (David) Bogaerts of Antioch, IL, Lisa (Jay Griffin) West of Peoria, AZ, Dana Rylee of Kenosha, Donald Kosteretz of LaSalle, IL, Michael Kosteretz of Kenosha and Jodi (Joe Roti) Kosteretz of Silver Lake, his grandchildren Reed, Jason, Brandon, Travis, Austin, Jade, Bradley, Kelsey, Ryan, Shauna, Ashley, Kendall, Tiffany and Michael and his great grandchildren Jackson, Lucy, Elijah, Orion, Gunnar, Willow, Chase, Caden, Camri, Nevaeh, Kairi, Jairo, Reese, James and Lily.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Jo.

Committal Services with Full Military Honors for Don will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

