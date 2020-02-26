Donald G. Bausano

1937-2020

Donald G. Bausano "Mr. Disney", 82 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, WI. He was born March 7, 1937, in Kenosha, the son of the late Joseph and Leona (Lemay) Bausano and remained a lifelong resident.

On August 22, 1959, Don married the love of his life Carole Weidner at St. Mark Catholic Church, Kenosha. He went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army National Guard for four years during the Berlin Crisis and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Don spent his career at Badger Press Photographics as a bindery worker, retiring in 1999.

Don was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church, where he spent many years on the board of directors. He was a photography and videography enthusiast; Don captured countless confirmations, first communions and weddings at the church over a span of many years. In addition, he covered programs at the Children's Theatre Academy, and several schools including Lincoln Middle School and Bradford High School. He was a strong supporter of KUSD music programs for many years, while helping to initiate the Spaghetti Dinner fund raisers. Don also coached CYC basketball and football, and Little League baseball, leading Anaconda to many victories during his time.

Don was lovingly known as "Mr. Disney" and looked forward to annual trips to Disney World with his wife. His home was a tourist attraction for many, as he and his wife spent many joyous years developing a magical place full of Disney memorabilia that they loved sharing with friends and family alike. He enjoyed trips up north on Little Spider Lake; Don was always the driver, whether it was the family vehicle, or a ski boat. He was also honored to drive a ski boat for the Tommy Bartlett water show. And if you spent any time with Don you were always in for a great yarn, as he was quite the storyteller.

Survivors include his wife, Carole; daughters, Jill (Paul) Clemins of Caledonia, WI, Michelle (Steve) Clements of Westfield, WI, and Mary (David) Belotti of Kenosha, WI; and ten grandchildren, Paul, Katie, Austin, Logan, Zach, Aaron, Kari, Joseph, John, and Robby. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, James Bausano, in 2017.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oakridge Care Center and Season's Hospice for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave, Kenosha, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 6:00 p.m. with military honors to follow. Interment will be private in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Season's Hospice, at www.seasons.org or to the Oakridge Care Center Activity Resident Fund, 1400 8th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Don's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com