Donald M. Happ

1930 - 2019

Donald M. Happ, 89, of Wheatland, Wis., passed away April 25, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1930. The son of the late Mathias and Teresa (Selzer) Happ. On June 6, 1953 in Glenview, Ill. he was united in marriage to Patricia Donavon who preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 2019.

Don and Pat owned and operated Happ's Vegatable Farm for 27 years. Donald was a past member of the Trevor Fire Dept and the Farm Bureau. He also helped out at Happ's Pumpkin Patch. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, traveling and spending time at his son's property in the Wisconsin Dells. He always had a passion for woodworking and recently discovered an interest in leatherworking and ceramics. Don was known for his cement work making lamp posts, wishing wells and a waterfall out of stone.

Donald is survived by his four children: Kenneth (Patricia) Happ, Donald Happ, Laura (Robert) Banike and Beverly Zak. Brother of Florence Louvar and Clarence (Robbi) Happ. Grandfather of Angela (Jake) Schenk, Ryan Banike, Jennifer Happ, Matthew (Joelle) Happ and Courtney Zak (Jack Boening). Great Grandfather to Cooper Happ, Austin Happ, Aubree Happ, Ellena Happ, Ada Schenk and Eula Schenk. He was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. 53181. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Committal services with full military honors will be held on Monday May 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Donations can be made to the Veterans Home at Union Grove, Attention: Terri Presser, 21425 G Spring Street, Union Grove WI 53182. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com

