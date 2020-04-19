Donald Henry Filz

1933-2020

With his family present Donald Filz, 86, of Twin Lakes, quietly took the checkered flag after complications from a stroke last October.

Raised in Pleasant Prairie WI, Don was one of nine children born to Siegfried and Martha (Weinbrenner) Filz. Siblings preceding his passing include two sisters named Elsie, Gilbert and Raymond Filz. Surviving siblings include Louise (Fred) Ditthardt, Anita (Winfried) Schroeder and brothers Erwin and Harry (Antoinette).

Don joined the US Army, served his country during the Korean War and became a lifetime member of VFW Post 1865. On August 9, 1957 he married Joyce Anderson of Kenosha. Together they raised daughter Vicki (Greg) Waugh of Twin Lakes and son Jeffrey (Kristin) Filz of Norton Shores, MI. Grandchildren include Dustin Waugh, Kelly (John) Hanifl, Cami Filz and Carson Filz. Great grandchildren include Addison Waugh, and newborn twins Emmaline and Jackson Hanifl.

A lifelong passion of automobiles and auto racing fulfilled Don's professional and private life. His career included working and ownership in the auto body repair business. He later applied these skills as an auto insurance claims adjuster. His greatest achievement came late in life when, for several years, he served relentlessly and unselfishly as caregiver for his ailing wife, Joyce.

A true racer, Don loved all forms of auto racing. He was a mechanic and pit-crew member on several race teams. Later he and Joyce became heavily involved in IndyCar Timing and Scoring. Family vacations were scattered all over the country and always included a trip to a racetrack.

Don is best known for his sense of humor, but there are many other memorable traits that defined his charisma. Loving, loved, straightforward, facetious, unpredictable, stubborn, generous, conservative, social, private, marvelous, storyteller and a man of integrity. Whatever word(s) comes to your mind when you think of Don chances are they will bring a smile to your face. A man of faith and member of Kenosha Bible Church, his family is comforted in knowing the next chapter will bring happiness to his wife, family, friends and fellow racers – in Victory Lane.

Don will be laid to rest at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Donald's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com