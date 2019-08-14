Donald J. Bahr

1926 - 2019

Donald J. Bahr, age 92 of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born in Farmington, WI on December 5, 1926, he was the son of Joseph and Katherine (Yogerst) Bahr.

Donald honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII, and he was stationed in Japan.

On November 27, 1947 at St. George Catholic Church, he was united in holy matrimony to Elaine E. Gosselin.

After Donald's service in the Army, he built his family a home in Somers.

For over 30 years, Donald was part owner and operator of the Aluminum Fence Company. He also served for 18 years as a Commissioner with the Somers Sanitary District.

He was an active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a member of the former St. George Catholic Church. For many years, Donald was a member of the church's Holy Name Society and was a Boy Scout Leader. He was a member of the former Elks Lodge #750 in Kenosha and the Circle and Star Square Dance Club.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elaine E. Bahr; his six children, Judith A. Hoff, David L. Bahr, Dale J. Bahr, Candice J. Peterson, Jeanne C. Brown, Daniel T. Bahr and their families. He is further survived by his brother, Jerome Bahr; his sister, Rosemary Person and many other relatives and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings.

A Memorial Mass honoring Donald's life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Full military honors will follow the Mass. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

