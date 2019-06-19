Donald J. Fornero

1933 - 2019

Donald J. Fornero, 86, finally went to meet his beloved bride on June 15, 2019. He was born in Kenosha, Wis. on May 5, 1933. The son of the late James and Josephine (Welch) Fornero. On June 19, 1954 in Wilmot, Wis. he was united in marriage to Rita Greskiw who preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2011. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1958 and spent some time stationed in Frankfurt Germany. He worked for many years for American Motors where he retired from in 1986. He then was a bus driver for Dousman Transport Co. He also was a member of the Kingsmen Drum and Bugle Corp. Donald has been a Green Bay Packers season ticket holder since 1963. He attended Kenosha Schools and was born and raised in Kenosha. He lived in Camp Lake for over 60 years.

Donald is survived by his three daughters: Kathy (Mike) Robinson, JoAnne Fornero and Diane (Ron) McManus. Grandfather of Tyler (Nicole) Robinson, J.T. (Christine) Robinson, Jeremy (Randi) Lenzing, Jamie (Ashleigh Krueger) Lenzing, Allissa (Keith) Trovillion, Jacee (Bill Bridges) Zaraza, Danya (Chad) Wuori, Aubrie (Bridger) Findley, Kaitlyn McManus and Delanie McManus. 4 Step Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren with one on the way. 5 Step Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Brother Robert Fornero and Sister Lois Kivi and step siblings George Fornero, Howard Welch, LaVerne Bartkus, Betty Schultz, James Fornero and Elizabeth Fornero. Also preceded in death by his son in law Larry Goewey.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials in his name can be made to the following: Be The Match 500 N. 5th St. Minneapolis, MN. 55401-1206, Michael J. Fox Foundation PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD. 21741-5014 or the 620 S. 76th ST. Suite 160 Milwaukee, WI. 53214