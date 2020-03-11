Donald James Jiardine

1948-2020

Donald James Jiardine, 71 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family and dear friends.

He was born September 15, 1948, the son of the late Fred C. And Carole A. (Fumo) Jiardine and lived most of his life in Kenosha. Don was drafted and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Don went to Barber School and worked as a barber for a few years before becoming a forklift operator at Zion Industries and later Ocean Spray, Kenosha.

Don was a car enthusiast and member of the Legends of Kenosha Car Association.

Survivors include his cousins, Mark (Deb) Corradini, Tom (Claudia) Corradini, Al Corradini, Marsha Corradini, Charlie Presta, Cindy Presta, and Tom Unti; an aunt Rose Fumo; and countless friends. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by in infant sister, Carmella Rose Jiardine.

Memorial visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Memorial services with military honors will commence at 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place privately in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the , in Don's memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Don's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com