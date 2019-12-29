Donald L. Hoferitza

1937-2019

Donald Louis Hoferitza, a chosen son of God, returned home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 for a glorious reunion with his Savior and family.

Don was born the son of Joseph Lewis and Laura Elena (Gallo) Hoferitza on November 14, 1937 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He married Judith Rose Whiteside on May 9, 1959 at St. George Catholic Church.

They joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in August 1968 and were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in August 1969. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He helped many people as he served in various callings including bishop, bishopric counselor, high counselor, youth leader, seminary teacher and temple worker. He loved family history and instilled in his children a deep love for heritage and family.

He received his education at St. George Parochial School and Mary D. Bradford High School. He later received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He followed that by earning a Master of Science from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. He also received a Certificate in Administration from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. He received additional training while serving as a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Don spent his life teaching in a career spanning 43 years. He taught at Burlington Junior High, Lincoln Junior High, Bullen Junior High, St. Joseph High and finally Mary D. Bradford High School. His love of science was passed on to generations. In many cases he taught the grandchildren of some of his students. He always had time to stop and chat with former students and loved hearing about what they were doing.

He loved spending time with his family. Sunday night was "Popcorn Night" at his house. He was always there with a good joke, a pearl of wisdom or a shoulder to lean on. He taught his family service by example, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need and making friends readily.

Don is survived by his wife Judy Hoferitza, his sister Judith (David) Petersen, children Mark (Michele) Hoferitza, Jill (Victor) Llanas, Daniel Hoferitza, Christopher (Debbie) Hoferitza and Heather (Tony) HoferitzaPalermo. He has 15 grandchildren - Maria, Dustin, Emily, Taylor, Clara, Rachel, Abigail, Hannah, Halle, Maren, Devin, Parker, Megan, Riley, Ellie and 9 great-grandchildren - Kennedy, Addison, Ryker, Colton, Calem, Zoey, Lucian, Javier, and Harper.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1444 30th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Funeral services will commence at 12:00 noon on Tuesday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to or the American Diabetes Association, in his memory.

