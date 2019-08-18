Donald L. Young

1933 - 2019

Donald L. Young, age 86, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center. Donald was born on May 31, 1933 in Kenosha to George and Martha (Sorenson ) Young and he was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Annie Arnold on July 21, 1969 in Kenosha. Donald worked for over 25 years for the Frost

Company until his retirement. He was very into taking care of his family. He was also an avid Packers and

Cubs fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as other family members.

Donald is survived by, three sons, Mike Turvaville of Weatherford, TX, Mitch (Mira) Turvaville of

Waxahachie, TX and Dewey (Julie) Turvaville of Kenosha; a daughter, Marilyn (John) Jessen of Kenosha; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one on the way as well as other family.

Private services for Donald were held.

Donald's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Hospice Alliance and Dr. Giuseppe

Garretto for the care they gave him.

