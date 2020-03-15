Donn C. Matthews

1939 - 2020

Donn C. Matthews, 80 years old of Twin Lakes, WI; formerly Trevor and Silver Lake, WI passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Brookfield, WI. He was born July 27, 1939 in East Chicago, IN the son of the late Harry Eugene, D.D.S. and Helen Delores (nèe Kutansky) Matthews. Donn attended Washington High School in East Chicago, IN and later attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, IN. He then served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1961 until 1966 during the Vietnam War. On March 27, 1965, Donn married Susan Kay Eckert at Wilmot United Methodist Church in Wilmot, WI. He spent his career in IT services working as a professional for many companies. Donn served on the Trevor Fire Department for 52 years; many of those years being in the capacity of Treasurer.

He is survived by his daughter, Malena (Thomas) Koplin; his sisters-in-law, Glenna Kisner and Kathy Eckert; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Kay; his sister, Mary Kay Matthews-Brennan; and his niece, Roberta Kay Schillo-Gonzales.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service with Military Honors commencing at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Trevor Volunteer Fire Department Association, 12252 254th Court, Trevor, WI 53179 or Wilmot United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Wilmot, WI 53192. Please sign the online guestbook for Donn at www.strangfh.com.