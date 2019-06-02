Donna R. Eppers



1928 - 2019



Donna R. Eppers,90 of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away Sat. May 25, 2019. She was born Aug 27, 1928, to Frank and Lucille DeGuire in Stevens Point, Wis. She married Allen J Eppers Sr on Aug. 28, 1948. They shared 67 yrs together before his passing on May 1, 2016.



Donna was very involved in volunteering thru her life. She loved dancing, traveling, boating and bowling. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority since 1970.



She is survived by sons: Allen Jr. "Skip" (Kathryn) and Robert, both of Punta Gorda,Fla., Four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews.



Burial at Sarasota National Cemetery.





