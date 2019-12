Donna K. Pomerich

December 25, 1934 - December 6, 2019

Donna K. Pomerich, age 84, currently of Kenosha, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Manor of Kenosha.

Born in Chicago on December 25, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Demes) Reiner. She attended and graduated from Chicago Alvernia Catholic School.

Donna was united in marriage to William H. Pomerich. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1994.

She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Donna is survived by her children, William Pomerich, Jr., Jennifer (Guy) Jacobsen, Harry (Cathy) Hagg and Scott (Lori) Pomerich; her grandchildren, James (Adavee) Pomerich, William Pomerich, III, Kimberly (Eric) Peto, Leia Hernandez, Alexander Hagg, Douglass Hagg, Elliotte Pomerich, Ashlynne Pomerich and Ethan Pomerich; her step-grandchildren, Kimberly Semenas, Kevin Semenas, Caitlin Semenas, Colette Semenas, Carrie Semenas, Cassandra Semenas; her great grandchildren, Ryland Peto, Ethan Pomerich and Lydia Pomerich; her brothers, Joseph (Carol) Reiner, Robert (Mary) Reiner and Ron (Linda) Reiner; and her sisters, Kitty Reiner and Margie Reiner.

In addition to her parents and husband, William Pomerich, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Pomerich; a sister, Carol Barnett and her brothers-in-law, Donald Reiner and Ronald Barnett.

Funeral services honoring Donna's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. A visitation for Donna will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

