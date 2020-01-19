Donna Stolberg

March 31, 1926 - Jan. 12, 2020

Donna Stolberg, age 93, passed away from Alzheimer's Disease at Grand Prairie Nursing Home on January 11, 2020. In her final hours she was surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 31, 1926 in Avoca, MN she was the daughter of the late William and Minnie (Lange) Schellenberg.

She was educated in Avoca then moved to Minneapolis. While working at Woolworth's Store, she met her future husband Vernon Stolberg. They wed on November 16, 1946 at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Sadly, after 66 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on April 14, 2013.

After their three children were born, they moved to Forest Lake, MN where they lived until retirement. Donna was an active member of her church, Girl Scout Leader, a member of Eastern Star and Guardian of Jobs Daughters. Donna and family enjoyed camping in many areas in the US. Retiring, Donna and Vernon moved to Weslaco, TX. They both loved the outdoors, nature, and became avid bird watchers.

Donna spent many countless & enthusiastic hours volunteering at the Valley Nature Center where she also served on their board, Santa Anna Wildlife refuge where she managed the visitor center and the night tram viewing nature at dusk plus spent many hours volunteering at Laguna Atascosa Nature Preserve. Donna received multiple awards from the US Fish and Wildlife Service for each, 500 hours of volunteering, she was an invaluable supporter for many years. The love of nature was passed on to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to Vernon's poor health, they moved to Pleasant Prairie to be near their daughter.

She will be remembered by her three children: Jane (James) Husnik of Weslaco TX, Marsha (Donald) Ludwig of Pleasant Prairie WI, and Steven (Barb) Stolberg of Forest Lake MN. Six grandchildren: Jeremy and Jennifer Husnik, Troy (Jennifer) Ludwig, Chad (Carrie) Ludwig, Erik and Brett Stolberg. Six great grandchildren: Samantha and Bridget Husnik, Jacob, Avery, William and Elaina Ludwig.

Along with her parents and husband, Vernon, she was preceded in death by all her siblings, Edna, Lawrence, Doretta, Bernice, Elayne, Wilma, and Geraldine.

Donna's family would like to thank the staff at Legacy of St. Joseph, Grand Prairie Nursing Home and a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their amazing care of Donna.

Private family service for Donna will be held at a later date in Minnesota where she'll be laid to rest alongside her husband, Vernon.

