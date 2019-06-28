Doreen M.A. Muhlick

Doreen M.A. Muhlick, 81, of Buffalo, Minn. and formerly of Kenosha, Wis. passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Lake Ridge Care Center.

She was born on July 22, 1937. in Kenosha the daughter of Lester and Grace (Aull) Belding.

On Nov. 6, 1964, Doreen Belding and Dennis L. Muhlick were joined in holy marriage in Kenosha.

She enjoyed making floral arrangements, playing cards, puzzles and bingo.

Survived by her loving husband of fifty-four years: Dennis L. Muhlick; children: Randall L. Jensen of Racine, Wis., Lori R. Sowma of Kenosha and Sherry L. (Michael) O'Neill of Buffalo, Minn.; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents and by a brother Ronald Belding.

A Memorial Service for Doreen M.A. Muhlick will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota.

Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com