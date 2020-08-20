Doria Rae Lichter

1947-2020

Doria Lichter, 73, of Paris, WI, passed away, August 17, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Kenosha, on May 20, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred (Bache) Lichter. Doria was a graduate from St. Joseph's Catholic School.

Doria worked for Kenosha's Highway Department for several years until her retirement in 2001. She had a passion for wood carving, gardening but above all else just enjoyed keeping busy.

Survivors include her partner, Nancy Kelly; two sisters, Renee Lichter and Nina Lichter; a niece and nephew, Michelle and Ryan; and two great nephews, Nathan and Colin. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.

Private services were held.

