Doris Audrey Schulz 1924 - 2020 Doris Audrey Schulz, age 95, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehab Center. Doris was born on September 23, 1924 in Burlington to George and Ruby (Meyer) Schulz and she graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1943. She worked for over 36 years at American Motors in the office, and was a member of the American Motors Girls Five Year Club, holding the offices of Treasurer in 1950, Vice President in 1955 and President in 1956. Doris was a longtime member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed golfing and bowling. She was a member of the 200 and 600 club for bowling. Doris spent time on her fitness and was always walking, hoping to reach her goal of 100 years old. She enjoyed listening to baseball games and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Caryl (Bill) Richards, Loraine (Eldred) Schwanz and Marilyn Gray and seven brothers, Lyle (Melania), Art, Ralph, Robert (Pat), Gerald (Vivian), Russell (Mary) and Kenneth Schulz. Doris is survived by three brothers, Myron (Lois), Eugene (Linda) and Glenn (Gloria) Schulz; two sisters-in-law, Nancy and JoAnn Schulz; a brother- in-law, Sam Gray as well as god-children, Trudy Miller and Steve Schulz and many other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Private family services were held. Any memorials in Doris's memory may be made to St. Mary's Lutheran Church (2001-80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143). Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.