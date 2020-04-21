Doris E. Galligan

July 15, 1925 - April 15, 2020

Doris E. Galligan, 94, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Harbor Campus in Port Washington, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Marion, IN, on July 15, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Russell and Elsie (Drake) Goodman.

On September 24,1946 she married Robert E. Galligan in Marion, IN. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1984.

Doris worked for several banks during her lifetime including First National Bank of Marion IN, First National Bank of Fremont, OH (1957-60) and First National Bank of Kenosha, WI (1961-63). She also worked for the Republican Office Headquarters in Kenosha, WI from 1960-61.

Doris was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. Doris generously gave her time to many volunteer organizations and her children's schools. She volunteered for the Kenosha Hospice Alliance (1984-1990), the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry and the Shalom Center Food Pantry. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and in her later years she loved winter trips to Florida with her friends to the Sarasota, Venice and Port Charlotte areas. Her favorite food was a grouper sandwich at Captain Eddie's Seafood in Nokomis, FL. Doris was an avid reader and a wonderful cook. Her love for growing flowers and plants, especially Johnny Jump Ups and Gladiolas, was a gift from her father.

Most of all, Doris was kind, caring and devoted to her family. She was a fun and loving mom, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She loved a good conversation and always had time to share a smile or lend a helping hand.

Doris is survived by her four children: Jan (Lillian) Santa Olaya, PR; Robert Michael (Toni) Naples, FL; Kimberly (Michael) Wood, Port Washington, WI and Jeffrey (Julie) Kenosha, WI; eight grandchildren: Shanan (Stephanie), Timothy, Ashley and Trevor Galligan; Lydia Mulero; Bob (Jessica), Matthew (Samantha) and Andrew (fiancé Eleanore Mueller) Wood; five great-grandchildren: Nora, Zoey and Tess Galligan; Ellie and Luke Wood; and a great-grandson due in August. She is further survived by her brother David (Betty) Goodman, sister-in-law Eloise (Ernest) Schepper, sister-in-law Jayne Galligan; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Bob, she was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Elsie, father- and mother-in-law Phillip and Mildred Galligan; brother Richard Goodman, sister Joan Gibson, brother-in-laws Phillip and Merrill Galligan, James Gibson; and sister-in-laws Eileen Galligan and Darlene Goodman.

Due to current health concerns, services for Doris will be held privately, however you can copy and paste the following link into your browser to stream services live on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/78749316

Internment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Harbor Cove staff for their loving care during the last years of Doris's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shalom Center Food Pantry at 4314 - 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144, Attn: Lindsay and to Harbor Cove at 333 W. Waters St., Port Washington, WI 53074.

