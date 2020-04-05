Doris E. Metcalf

1931-2020

Doris Metcalf, 88, of Kenosha passed away on Monday March 30, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born on October 8, 1931 in Sauk Co. WI, the daughter of the late Harold & Florence (Dunham) Burkman. She was educated in the schools of Baraboo. She married Robert Metcalf on March 1, 1952 in Baraboo. Doris was employed for many years as a 4th grade teacher in Kenosha Co. Her hobbies included reading, handwork/crafts, but most of all spending time with her family & friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Debra (Chester) Garelli of Oaklawn, IL, Pamela Daniels of Wheatland, Teresa (Michael) Meyer of Pound, WI; sister, Shirley Splinter of LaCrosse, WI; 6 grandchildren, Nicholas (Becky) Daniels, Heather (Jeff) Lemke, Brad (Christina) Daniels, Becky (Andy) VanSchyndle, Cheri (Chris) Petkus, Judy Garelli; and 9 great grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, sisters, Margaret, Marion, and Nancy.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.