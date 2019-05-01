Doris G. Erskine

1947 - 2019

Doris G. Erskine, 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Home Inspired Senior Living in Somers, Wis.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1925, in Purdin, Mo., and was the daughter of the late Grover and Susie (Gilmore) Garrett.

On June 7, 1947, in Purdin, Mo., she was married to Edwin A. Erskine, Jr.

Doris was a talented seamstress for over 25 years.

She was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

Doris moved from Fla. to Kenosha in 2010. She loved sewing, traveling, playing cards, watching baseball, hockey and football. Her greatest joy was found in the time she spent with her cherished family and friends.

Doris is survived by her children, Dolores "Dolly" (Philip) Haverstick of College Park, MD, Deborah (David) Blonski of Savage, Minn., Edwin "Greg" Erskine of Adams Friendship, Wis. and Scott (Karen) Erskine of Somers, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Eric, Patrick (Corinna), Kassondra, Brent, and Ryan (Kimberly) Erskine and Andrew (Katelyn), Adam, and Aaron Blonski; nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Carolee Peterson.

Funeral Services honoring Doris' life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, Wis. 53144, would be appreciated.

Doris' family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Home Inspired Senior Living for the compassionate care they provided.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101