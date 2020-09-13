Doris M. Jensen

1921 - 2020

Doris M. Jensen, 99, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with heart disease and painful medicinal side effects for the past 10 years.

Born August 5, 1921, in Wausau, WI, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Kummerow) Birkholz. Through high school graduation she attended schools in Wausau, WI.

In 1956, she moved to Kenosha and was employed as an inspector at American Motors for 27 years.

On August 10, 1963, she married Charles R. Jensen (also deceased) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waukegan, IL. Charles also worked at American Motors for over 40 years.

Doris is survived by her widowed daughter, Sandra (Franklin) Greene; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two loving sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Glenn) Harris and Doris (Irv) King; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Doris possessed a great zest for life and lived life to the fullest. She and Charles traveled frequently by car, Greyhound bus, or ship cruises. With her female friends, she greatly enjoyed bowling, weekly card games, harness races in Maywood, IL, and BINGO at Potawatomi. They also dined out once a week.

Doris was a gracious, generous, loyal, appreciative, and caring woman to family and friends; always willing to listen to problems and give advice when asked; and always diligent to send holiday, birthday, sympathy, and thank you cards when appropriate.

Doris was very fond of dogs and cats. Anyone considering a monetary memorial remembrance, please send it to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811-60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Rodrigo Mata III and staff, Dr. Katherine Abbo and staff, and Dr. V. Stephen Slana and staff for the diligent care extended to our "warrior" Doris M. Jensen.

A private viewing was held at Proko Funeral Home and Entombment took place at the Green Ridge Mausoleum, right side, middle section.

