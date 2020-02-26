Dorothy A. Kerkman

1925- -2020

Dorothy A. Kerkman, 94, of Waterford, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living.

Born in Bassett, Wisconsin on October 12, 1925, she was the daughter of Henry and Mathilda (nee Richter) Nienhaus. Her early years were spent in Bassett, where she attended Bassett Grade School and Wilmot High School. On August 27, 1949 in Wilmot, Wisconsin, she was united in marriage to Stanley Kerkman. Following marriage, they made New Munster their home.

Dorothy was a homemaker who loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She enjoyed raising chickens and selling the eggs and was known to make the best bread. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, and served in the Ladies Guild, Christian Mothers Group and was on the Funeral Committee. She also took care of the flowers in front of the church and helped with the Meals On Wheels Program.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 70 years, Stanley; children, Kenneth (Karen) Kerkman, Diane (Norm) Pluess, Gary (Marta) Kerkman and Patricia Kerkman; grandchildren, Thomas (Amy), Ryan (Leslie), Valerie (Todd), Megan (Brian), Jon (Steph), Anna (Steve), Jim (Katie), Theresa (Tony), Bree (Korey), Doug (Chantry), Travis (Brianna), Kyle (Beth) and Kelly (Morgan); five step-grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Arlene Kerkman and Betty Siehoff; special friend, Beverly "Bev" Barnett; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Josh Kerkman; and siblings, Leon Nienhaus, Eleanor (Andy) Ketterhagen and Betty (Jack) Frawley.

The family would like to thank Dr. Webber, the staff at Ascension Hospice and Waterford Senior Living for their love and support shown during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Reverend Thomas Biersack presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 until 8PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery following Mass on Friday.

