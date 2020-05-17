Dorothy A. Knoedler
1937 - 2020
Dorothy A. Knoedler 1937 - 2020 Dorothy A. Knoedler, age 82, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home. Dorothy was born on December 4, 1937 in Milwaukee to Jack and Mabel Nall. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and attended secretarial school. Dorothy married Larry Knoedler on April 6, 1957 in Kenosha. She worked for many years as the executive secretary to the Vice-President of Tri-Clover. Dorothy was a very active member in the Quota Club. She enjoyed fishing, wood carving and spending her summers in "heaven", also known as Minocqua, WI. She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband Larry; a daughter, Christie; her twin sister, Doris Knaub; two brothers, Jim and John Nall. Dorothy is survived by, her son, Eric "Rick" (Lisa) Knoedler of Somers; two grandchildren, Erica Knoedler and Christopher (Michelle Kvacik) Knoedler; three great grandchildren, Chole, Hunter and Jameson Knoedler as well as other family and friends. Private graveside services for Dorothy were held. Any donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the family. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
Dorothy was very proud of her many years of membership in Quota International, where she served as District 22 Governor. We're all richer for having known Dorothy!!
Judy Walthers
Friend
