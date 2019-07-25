Dorothy A. Wasilevich

Dorothy A. Wasilevich, 85, of Kenosha, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Hospice Alliance-Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Wis. with her family at her side.

Funeral services honoring Dorothy's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at the Piasecki Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th Street, Kenosha, WI, 53143 or Hospice Alliance, Inc. 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated.

