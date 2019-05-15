Dorothy E. Cable

1936 - 2019

Dorothy E. Cable, 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, May 13, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on March 17, 1936 to the late Fred F. and Agatha T. (Labowsky) Weber in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from St. Mary's High School.

On May 12, 1956 she married John W. Cable Jr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Dorothy enjoyed bowling, reading, puzzles, playing bingo, taking rides by the lake, playing cards especially pinochle and was an avid Cubs fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her husband John, her children Cindy (Gregg) Hack of Mount Pleasant, Chris (Dave Collar) Cable of Kenosha, Bob Cable of Kenosha, Mary (Tony) Russo of Kenosha, Sandy (Tom) Zamba of Kenosha and Mike (Jenni) Cable of Pleasant Prairie, her grandchildren Sarah (Matt Sommer) Leineweber, Traci (Brandon) Seibert Eric (Carel) Leineweber, Frankie Cable, Michael Russo, Brittnee Russo, Amanda Collar, Ashley Collar Alexis Zamba, Tommy Zamba, Kailee (Justin Montalvo) Cable, Kyle Cable and Kade Cable and her great grandchildren Anthony Russo, Anna Russo, Adyson Seibert, Jaxon Seibert, Isaac Escobedo with a great granddaughter due in Sept. 2019.

She was preceded in death by a sister Helen Thome and two brothers in infancy.

Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be held on Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church (corner of 39th Ave. and 73rd St.). Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Dorothy's family would like to thank Dr. Giuseppe Garretto and staff, Dr. Sana Jeffreys and staff, Brookside Care Center and staff, Aurora @ Home Hospice nurses and aides and the Kenosha Fire Department

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Dorothy's

Online Memorial Book