Dorothy G. VanTubbergen
Dorothy G. Van Tubbergen

Dorothy G. Van Tubbergen, age 94 a resident of Kenosha died June 10th, 2020 at her residence.

Services will be private, and burial will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove WI.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th  Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
