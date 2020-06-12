Dorothy G. Van Tubbergen

Dorothy G. Van Tubbergen, age 94 a resident of Kenosha died June 10th, 2020 at her residence.

Services will be private, and burial will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove WI.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

