Dorothy Glendene Ketelhut

Dorothy Glendene Ketelhut passed away on Tuesday, November 26, at Manor Care in Kenosha.

She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of John Marvin and Lola (Stiles) Van Tine.

She moved to Kenosha as a young child and attended local schools.

On December 23, 1950 she was united in marriage to Walter Ketelhut at St. Matthews Episcopal church. They were married for 64 years before he preceded her in death in 2014.

She was employed by Simmons in the years before her marriage, and by St. Catherine's Hospital in later years; a job and whose co workers she dearly loved.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, her brother Marvin Van Tine, her sister in law Crystal Van Tine, her brother in law and sister in law Walter and Marjorie Keitel, along with many assorted cousins.

She is survived by her daughter Janice (Timothy) Helgesen, her son Thomas Ketelhut, and her grandchildren Andrew Ketelhut, Lynn (Timothy) Misicka, and Joy (Eric) Christensen, and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, there will be no funeral. Private inurnment will take place at a future date.

The family would like to thank Manor Care of Kenosha for their gentle and attentive care, and Hospice Alliance For their expertise and loving attention. Both organizations added comfort and length to her life.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial remembrance may direct it to Hospice Alliance.