Dorothy I. Ziesemer

1929 - 2019

Dorothy I. Ziesemer, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1929, to the late John and Anna Lund in Kipling, Mich. She was educated in the schools of Gladstone, Mich.

On July 19, 1952, she married Leonard Ziesemer in Kenosha.

Dorothy worked in the office at Jockey International for many years.

Dorothy was a member of Holy Nativity Lutheran Church and was very loyal.

Dorothy enjoyed bowling, volunteering at the soup kitchen, traveling going to Germany three times and having close friends there, reading, word search puzzles and watching the Turner classic channel. She was a patient and kind-hearted woman. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Leonard, her daughter Darlene (Joe) Klinski of Racine, her son Jeff (Kris) Ziesemer of Wauwatosa and her grandchildren Elizabeth Ziesemer and John Ziesemer.

She is preceded in death by eight brothers and four sisters and a granddaughter Jessica Ann Klinski.

A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 am until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to Holy Nativity Lutheran Church or to the Shalom Center.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Dorothy's

Online Memorial Book

