Dorothy J. Marchant

1929-2020

Dorothy Marchant, 90, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at ManorCare in Kenosha surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born on June 6, 1929 in Saxon, WI, the daughter of the late George & Lillian (Niemi) Sullivan. She was educated in the schools of Saxon. Dorothy married Marvon L. Marchant on December 23, 1950 in Saxon. She was employed for many years as a nursing assistant at Southern Colony and Hospitality Manor throughout the years. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Her hobbies included swimming, crossword and other puzzles, reading, scratching winning lottery tickets, dancing, listening to country music, but most of all spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her children, Harold (Beverly) Marchant of Sun Prairie, Rick (Phyllis) Marchant of Saxon, WI, Jeff (Lois) Marchant of Arbor Vitae, WI, Ken (Susan ) Marchant of Pleasant Prairie, Cheryl (Terry) Bucheger of Pewaukee, WI, Vicky Marchant of Kenosha; brother, Ed (Judy) Sullivan of Saxon, WI; sister, Mary Ann Thurow of Saxon, WI; grandchildren, Bobbie (Lane) Alexander, Ryan (Megan) Marchant, Bradley Marchant, Ashton Bucheger, Benjamin Bucheger, Kevin, Kyle, Kasey, Kory, and Kristin; 3 great grandchildren, Neeve, Finn, and Madeline. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Marvon, brothers, Johnny, Dan, and Jerry, sister, Margie Hallisey.

The family would like to give many thanks to Hospice Alliance; The Manor Care; Dr. M.Zeihen, Dr A. Silenzi, and the staff at Froedtert South for the care and compassion they provided to mom.

A visitation will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:00AM-11:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com