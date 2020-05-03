Dorothy L. Romanowski
1930 - 2020
Dorothy L. Romanowski 1930 - 2020 Dorothy L. Romanowski, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Harvard, IL on May 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Bernhardt and Marion (Skendziel) Streich. Dorothy attended schools in Kenosha. On May 15, 1954 she married Donald J. Romanowski at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Sadly, Donald passed away on February 8, 2011. She was employed at A.M.C. and Washington Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Kenosha Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed fishing, picking wild mushrooms, cooking, baking and gardening. She also was a Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. Dorothy is missed by her four children, Kim Romanowski, Steve Romanowski, Tina Cress of Florida, and Peter Romanowski. She is furthered survived by her sister-in-law, Mimi Streich; several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her brothers, Elsid, Robert (Edna) and Raymond Streich; her sister, Bernadette (Walter) Kramer; and her loving son-in-law, James Cress. Private Funeral Services and Interment for Dorothy was held in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
