Dorothy Margaret Newman

1928 - 2020

Sheboygan-Dorothy Margaret Newman, 92, passed away at her residence on February 14, 2020.

Dorothy was born on January 14, 1928, to the late George and Mary (nee Walenciak) Kollman in Kenosha. She was united in marriage to Wesley Newman on September 29, 1951, at Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha. They were married for 51 years until Wesley's passing in December of 2002. Dorothy is a past member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Racine.

Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her children: Karen (William) Van Offeren of Chilton, WI, Gary (Connie Fyock) Newman of Llano, TX, and Mary Newman; grandchildren: Kimberly, Eric, Ryan, and Michael; great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Lucas; sister, Lucille Schutz; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Newman; brother, Richard Kollman; brother and sister-in-law, William and Gloria Kollman; and brother-in-law, Carl Schutz.

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring St, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406) on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 AM. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to (5400 West National Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53214). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

