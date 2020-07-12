Douglas Edwin Jackson

1955 - 2020

Douglas Edwin Jackson, age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Born in Kenosha on June 3, 1955, he was the son of the late, Edward and Jeanine (Landree) Jackson. Douglas was a graduate of Tremper High School.

Douglas proudly served our country in the Airforce until January of 1974, and he re-enlisted in 1985 with the National Guard where he retired as an E7 Master Sargent.

He was employed with AMC/Chrysler and a member of the U.A.W. Local 72.

Douglas loved hunting, fishing, gardening and tinkering with computers. He loved doing volunteer work at Froedtert South as well as volunteering at many local triathlons throughout the city.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Ed and Jeanine Jackson

He will be sadly missed by his children, Kimberly (Alan) Roberts and Timothy (Gretchen Armitage) Jackson; his grandchild, Wyatt Roberts; his siblings, Pam (Jim) Bauer and Eddie (Audrey) Zellner; his nieces, Nicole (Jerry) Kowalczyk and Jessica Zellner; and his nephews, Chad (Lynette) Binninger and Charlie (Katie) Zellner

Funeral services honoring Douglas's life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A visitation for Douglas will be held on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and we encourage those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

