Douglas Inglish
Douglas Inglish

1946 - 2020

The family of Douglas Inglish is saddened to announce his passing on August 6, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born to James and Bette (Olson) Inglish in Lake Forest, IL. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Pamela; son, Garrett (Amy) Inglish' daughter, Kendall (Gregory) Inglish Handy; grandchildren; brother, David (Marra) Inglish; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents. Douglas graduated from Waukegan High School in Waukegan , IL, in 1965, and was retired after 34 years of service from Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL. He was an avid sports fan, a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and became a devoted Tennessee Volunteers fan after moving to Tennessee. Although mostly deaf since childhood, he was passionate about music and enjoyed attending concerts. He loved being "Papa Dough" to his grandchildren: Olivia, Parker, and Payton Inglish and Gamble Handy.

Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Memories & Condolences

August 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John Cummins
Family
August 9, 2020
Doug was the best brother-in-law anybody could ask for(all five of my sisters picked great guys to marry). He was kind, gentle and funny. He will always be fondly remembered. I'll never forget some funny stories he told, white moon boots and maid in elevator come to mind. Rest in peace brother.
Michael Smith
Family
