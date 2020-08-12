Douglas J. Karow

1953 - 2020

Douglas J. Karow, age 67, of Genoa City, WI. Passed away Friday morning, August 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Douglas John Karow was born on April 30, 1953 in Burlington, WI, the son of the late Earl Frederick and Dorothy Louise Link Karow. On June 8, 2002, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes, Doug was united in marriage to Susan Marie Meinen. Doug has lived in the Genoa City area his entire life.

Doug worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Powers Lake Construction for over 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking and doing mechanical jobs for friends and family. He loved holding "welding meetings" in his garage. He enjoyed his loaded vanilla ice cream. He was a proud papa.

Doug is survived by: His wife, Susan; daughter, Rebecca (Eric) Davis of Wonder Lake, IL; 2 grandchildren, Nathan (Jordyn) Meinen and their dog, Koda of Elgin, IL and Gavin Jablonowski of Wonder Lake, IL; brother, Dwain "Bear" (Ellen) Karow of Burlington, WI; brother in law, Pete Olsen of Burlington, WI; niece, Amber (Thomas) King and nephew, Pete (Amanda) Olsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Ruth Ann Olsen and a stepson, Randy Meinen.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Hall of the Triangle Bar, 1205 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Followed by a gathering until 5:00PM. The family has asked that no flowers be sent and Memorials to the Family would be appreciated for a Memorial in Doug's name to be determined. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is serving the Karow Family