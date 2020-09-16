Douglas Randall Bornhuetter

1940 - 2020

When the race is over….Douglas Randall Bornhuetter, 80, aka "Bugs", passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, at the Robert Wertheim Hospice House in Albuquerque, NM.

Born in Kenosha on July 17, 1940, he was the son of Charles and Johanna (Ambrose) Bornhuetter.

Doug attended local schools, including Washington Junior High and graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1958. He attended the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

He was first married to Sue (Ensfield) Peterson and had two sons, David and Jack. They later divorced. On December 15, 1972, he married Linda Purvis "Linnie" in Chicago, IL. Their journey took them from Chicago, IL to Grayslake, IL to Richmond, IL to Rockford, IL and eventually Albuquerque, NM.

Doug started his professional career in the purchasing department at AMC and then he went to Modine Manufacturing as an account rep. He would join Gunite Corporation in Rockford, IL in 1987 as vice president of sales until his retirement in 2000.

Doug loved sports cars, auto racing, fishing, and golf. He was also a lifelong Cubs fan who finally got to see his beloved Cubbies win the World Series in 2016. He was a member of the Porsche Club of America (PCA) where he was able to share his love of Porsches and make many lifelong friends. He was a member of the SCCA for many years, obtaining a racing license and forming Wellborn Racing with Jim Wellman. He was loved and admired by both family and friends for being quick to share a laugh.

Surviving Doug is his beloved wife, Linnie; two sons, Dave (Deb) and Jack (Laura) Bornhuetter; three grandchildren, Chris (Maddy), Michael, and Jake; one great grandson, Luke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Margueritte "Maggie".

He will be greatly missed by family, friends, business associates and by Linnie most of all.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held July 2021 at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity close to Doug's heart, Presbyterian Foundation for the Robert Wertheim Hospice House, www.phs.org/give