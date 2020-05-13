Douglas Theron Hazelberg
1935 - 2020
Douglas Theron Hazelberg 1935-2020 Douglas Hazelberg, 85, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. Douglas was born on March 25, 1935 in New London, WI, the son of the late Scott and Erma (Dorschner) Hazelberg. He was educated in the schools of Channing, MI. He married Beverly Gomber on September 18, 1954 in Kingsford, MI. Douglas was employed as a stationary engineer electrician for SC Johnson for many years. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, playing music with his steel guitar, cheering for the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers but most of all spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his 2 sons, Philip Hazelberg of Stanley, N.D. and Jeffrey Hazelberg of Kenosha, sister, Dorothy Flora of Racine and several nieces and nephews. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother, Gerald and his son David. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 3:00 p.m. CST using Zoom.com. If you would like to attend this virtual memorial service, please use the following login information: *Zoom meeting ID: 824-8477-1295 *Password: 026408 *Phone tie-in: 312-626-6799 Arrangements were entrusted to Kenosha Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jehovah's Witnesses (JW.org). Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory 8226-Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143 (262) 652-1943 www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 13, 2020.
