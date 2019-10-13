Duane A. Van Wie

1926 - 2019

Duane A. Van Wie, 93 years old of Salem, Wis., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home – Boland Hall, Union Grove, Wis. He was born July 30, 1926 in Kenosha, Wis., the son of the late Maurice Marshall and Lenore (nèe Sorensen) Van Wie. Duane served his country proudly in the Marine Corps during World War II, serving from 1944-1946 in Okinawa and the occupation of Japan. When he returned home, he married Shirley Mae Axtell on June 24, 1949 at St. Mary's Lutheran Church in Kenosha, where they both were members. Duane was an operating engineer for Local 139, Pewaukee, WI. He worked at Lang Engineering in Rochester, Wis., and then later at Payne and Dolan. Duane was a member of Masonic Lodge #241 in Wilmot, WI, where he served as Master of the lodge in 1997, the American Legion Schultz-Hahn Post 293 in Silver Lake, and the Marine Corps League of Kenosha. He participated in the Honor Flight in 2012 and one of his proudest moments was receiving an honorary diploma from Wilmot High School in 2007.

Duane is survived by his children, James Arthur (Sue) Van Wie of Westfield, Wis., Patti Lynn (Dan) Plough of Key West, Fla., and Jeffrey Alan (Lori) Van Wie of Salem, Wis.; his eight grandchildren, Justin J. (Dorota) Van Wie, Emily (Donovan) Dock, Joey (Crystal) Van Wie, Jessica (Jimmi) Benedict, Jenna (Brian) Daniele, Amber (Dan) Glaves, Katie (Jake Jenkins) Van Wie, Jared Van Wie and 14 great-grandchildren, Starlyn Van Wie, Wolf Van Wie, Cynjun Van Wie, Quinn Dock, Mia Dock, Gianna Dock, Natalie Van Wie, Cadence Benedict, Jeremiah Benedict, Liam Goes, Jackson Glaves, Kelsie Glaves, Masie Jenkins and Judson Jenkins; his sister-in-law, Louise Van Wie; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Shirley Mae, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Marie Van Wie; his brothers, Jack Van Wie, Donald Van Wie, and Gene Van Wie; his sister Marjorie Sekerak, his sisters-in-law, Dolores Van Wie, Penelope Van Wie and his brother-in-law, Bill Sekerak.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. with Military Honors to commence at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life for Duane held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 with a Luncheon at 12 p.m. and a Life Tribute at 1:30 p.m. at the Lake Shangri-La Community Center, 22112 – 121st St. Bristol, WI 53104. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lie of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, 11252 254th Ct., Trevor, WI 53179. Please sign the online guestbook for Duane at www.strangfh.com.