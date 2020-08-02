Duane L. June

Duane L. June, age 88, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital.

A memorial service for Duane will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 – 8th Avenue) with full military honors to follow. A visitation with the family will be held at the Woman's Club on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. A full obituary will appear on the funeral homes website.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com