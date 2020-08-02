1/
Duane L. June
Duane L. June, age 88, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital.
A memorial service for Duane will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 – 8th Avenue) with full military honors to follow. A visitation with the family will be held at the Woman's Club on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. A full obituary will appear on the funeral homes website.
