Duke A. Swan

Service Information
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI
53181
(262)-279-5933
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
701 N. Lake Ave
Twin Lakes, WI
Obituary
Duke A. Swan, 56, of West Allis, Wis., died suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019, at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorials may be made to the Swan Family at Box 310 Twin Lakes, WI 53181. For online guestbook and obituary: haaselockwoodfhs.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 27, 2019
