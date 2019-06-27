Duke A. Swan

Duke A. Swan, 56, of West Allis, Wis., died suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019, at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, 701 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorials may be made to the Swan Family at Box 310 Twin Lakes, WI 53181. For online guestbook and obituary: haaselockwoodfhs.com