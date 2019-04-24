Dwain L. Ricker



1930 - 2019



Dwain L. Ricker died peacefully, surrounded by family on April 12, 2019. Born July 28, 1930, he lived most of his life in Kenosha, Wis.



Dwain most enjoyed tending to the house they built, family gatherings, good food, and having the best car on the block.



He and his beautiful wife, Sally (Englund) Ricker were married on Feb 1, 1950. Together they raised three children, Lynn (Adrienne) Ricker, Linda (Thomas) Edwards, and Douglas (Brenda) Ricker.



They were also blessed by six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and siblings, Dwain was preceded in death by one son, Lynn Ricker.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Ridge in Kenosha, Wis. (there will be no visitation).









