Dyane Gavin (1943 - 2020)
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI
53143
(262)-652-1943
Obituary
Dyane Gavin

1943-2020

Dyane Gavin (76) Of Kenosha died peacefully on March 21, 2020.

Dyane is survived by her two stepchildren, Philip(Remy)Gavin & Sandy(Brian)Bear, her two grandchildren, Brooke & Brogan, 8 siblings including her sister, Joyce Vojtisek, and many loving nieces and nephews. Dyane is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gavin, and Stepson, Charlie Odom.

Per Dyane's wishes funeral services were private.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 25, 2020
