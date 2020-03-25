Dyane Gavin
1943-2020
Dyane Gavin (76) Of Kenosha died peacefully on March 21, 2020.
Dyane is survived by her two stepchildren, Philip(Remy)Gavin & Sandy(Brian)Bear, her two grandchildren, Brooke & Brogan, 8 siblings including her sister, Joyce Vojtisek, and many loving nieces and nephews. Dyane is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gavin, and Stepson, Charlie Odom.
Per Dyane's wishes funeral services were private.
