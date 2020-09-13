Earl David DeLabio

1941-2020

Earl David DeLabio, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday September 10, 2020, from lung cancer.

Born in Kenosha Wisconsin on May 25, 1941, he was the son of the late Lornie DeLabio and Dorothy (Bose) Lueck. Earl attended Jefferson Orthopedic School, McKinley Junior High School and Bradford High School.

On September 3, 1960 he married Mary Ellen Lichter and they later divorced. On October 5, 1985, he married Kathleen Kontz at Kemper Chapel. At the time of his passing they had been married 34 years.

Earl was employed at various auto dealerships as a fabricator and mechanic specializing in heavy engine work. Prior to retirement, he was owner of Earl's Auto Repair.

In his younger years, Earl enjoyed drag racing cars and motorcycles. In his 50's Earl reconnected with his love of horses and purchased his beloved paint horse, Warrior, the first of several paints on whom he competed. Earl had a passion for hunting, and he went on several elk and deer hunting trips to Colorado and Wyoming with family and hunting buddies. His most recent favorite spot to hunt was in Neillsville, Wisconsin on his daughter and son-in-law's property.

Earl is survived by his wife Kathy; his children Laurie (Marv) Owens, Scott (Lori) DeLabio, Jeff DeLabio, Jeanne (Greg) Feekes and Bradley (Kimberly) DeLabio; his sister Kathy (Don) Wood; brothers Jim (Sue) DeLabio, Bob DeLabio and Rich DeLabio; his brother-in-law John (Ruth) Kontz, sisters-in-law Patricia (Michael) Cannon and Susan Kontz; his 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Pauline DeLabio Fontana, brothers Larry and Ron, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Laurel & Mary Kontz, brother-in-law Michael Kontz and beloved canine companion Toby.

A private service honoring Earl's life will be held.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com