Earl P. Jensen

1927 - 2019

Earl P. Jensen, 92, formerly of Kenosha, late of

Winneconne, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1927 to the late Einar and Jennie Jensen in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On Jan. 3, 1945 he entered the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged on Aug. 20, 1946.

Earl married Mary Louise Nicholai on Jan. 20, 1962. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2009.

Earl worked as an auto transport driver starting at KAT and retired from AMC/Chrysler.

Earl enjoyed camping, avid motorcycle racer in the 1950's, bowling, music, cribbage and playing cards with his friends at the Highlands. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Earl is survived by his children, David F. (Jane) Vite of Fla., Jeffrey P. (Rachel) Jensen of Winneconne and Lori L. Jensen of Oshkosh, his grandchildren Amanda (Chris) Burke, Gretchen (Aaron) LeMay, Megan Millard, Austin (Hannah) Millard and Munko Jensen and his great grandchildren Maggie, Annie and Molly Burke, Viviann and

Benjamin LeMay and Charlee and Oaklee Millard.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Stanley, Edith, Elmer and Margaret.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Earl will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church (corner of 39th Ave. and 73rd St.). Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation for Earl will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

