Earl R. Leff

November 26, 1926 - December 22, 2019

Earl R. Leff, age 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Parkside Manor after a long battle against dementia.

Earl was born on November 26, 1926 in Kenosha to Burnett and Elizabeth (Ebel) Leff. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, serving in the South Pacific.

He was united in marriage to Annabel Gotta on May 21, 1949.

Earl worked at Simmons Company and later worked in the trades as a tile setter retiring in 1989.

He enjoyed spending time at their place in Eagle River, WI where they fished and socialized with their many friends. Earl was known for his many new jokes to amuse everyone.

Earl loved to paint scenery and stills, spending many winter days creating beautiful works of art. His saw blades were extremely sought after by friends and family. He was a diehard Packer fan.

He is survived by his two sons, Larry (Julie) Leff and Steven Leff; four grandchildren, Melissa (Josh) Bolton, Andrew Leff, Michael (Amber) Leff, Alexandra (Jon) Schneider; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Annabel and a sister, Carol Dibble.

Funeral Services honoring Earl's life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Earl will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 9th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial remembrances to the , SE WI Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., Ste. 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com