"Coach" Ed Baeten

1927-2019

Ed Baeten of Burlington, Wis., formerly of Oakfield, Wis., passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 after a brief illness.

Edwin Gregory Baeten was born in 1927, in DePere, Wis., one of eight sons born to George and Sophie Baeten. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie (nee Ihm), his parents and six brothers. He is survived by his brother, Dick (Elaine) of Green Bay, Wis.; daughter, Susan (David) Gehring of Burlington, Wis.; son, David (Carol) Baeten of Normal, Ill.; daughter, Julie (Len) Vos of New Munster, Wis. and son, Greg Baeten of New Munster, Wis. He is further survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ed served in the U.S. Navy, graduated from UW Platteville with a Bachelor's Degree and earned his Master's Degree from UW Madison. He spent his 33 year-career in education as a teacher, principal and coach at Oakfield High School. He was honored to be elected to the Wisconsin Coaches Hall of Fame in both Basketball and Football.

A memorial service will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

