Eddie Ray Smith Sr.
1949 - 2020
Eddie Ray Smith, 71, of Somers, WI, passed away at his residence, on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fayette, AL on May 20, 1949 the son of the late Henry and Ester (nee: Reece) Smith.

Mr. Smith had been employed by Ocean Spray Cranberries for over 30 years retiring in 2010. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Local #66. Mr. Smith was a member of the Kenosha Classic Street Machines.

Surviving are his wife Pamela K. Smith; daughter, Jennifer R. Smith, of Kenosha, sons, Eddie R. (Melissa Boettcher) Smith, of Richmond, IL; Kevin R. Smith, of Genoa City, WI; stepdaughter, Lynn (Bill) Smith-Pertler; 11 grandchildren; 11 greatgrandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Ray Smith, stepdaughter, Karen Smith; brothers, James Dolan Smith, Bobby Lee Smith, and Billy Smith; sisters Betty Vansteenkiste, Shirley Faye Warren, Eva Gene Parker.

A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held on that Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
