Edith A. Druding 1938-2020 Edith A. Druding, 81, of Kenosha, joined Heaven on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha, with her loving daughters holding her hands. Born in Kenosha, on September 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Santo and Julia (Masaro) DeRose. On October 24, 1959, she married Gary Lee "Unk" Druding at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1997. Edith worked for many years with WI Bell and AMC but, ultimately opened a bar with her husband, "The Folly Tavern" from 1978-1982, and from 1982-1989, they owned and operated "Unk's Folly Tavern". Faith was very important to Edith and she was a member at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, going to the casino, and dancing. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her spunk and of course, the best Italian hot beef in Kenosha. Surviving Edith are her three loving children, Dino (Nancy) Druding of FL, Gina (Kevin) Bonn, and Susie (Steve Bachand) Kimball both of Kenosha; eight grandchildren, Paul and Chad Aiello, Rachael (J.D) Kleinmark, Mallory (Mike) Mukka, Randy (Kaity) Kimball, Ryan (Devany) Kimball, and Evan and Carter Druding; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two sisters, Josie Foster and Dorothy Ingram. Aside from her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by three siblings, Pete and Gene DeRose, and Delores Griffiths. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church – however, due to health concerns, this will be private. You are welcome to rejoin the family for interment at St. George Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. The family would like to thank Dr. Rocco and the staff at Aurora, as well as Kayla Wightman, for the compassionate care they provided. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Edith's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 22, 2020.