Edith M. "Edie" Rizzo

1924 - 2019

Edith M. "Edie" Rizzo, 94, passed away peacefully at Heritage Assisted Living in Monona, Wis., on Friday, April 26, 2019.

She was born in Kenosha to Anna and Pasquale Carbone on May 7, 1924 and was educated in Kenosha schools. She lived in Kenosha her entire life until moving in 2018 to Monona to be nearer to family.

On May 18, 1946, she married Peter C. Rizzo at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and they began 72 years of love together. Peter preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2018.

Her work history included being a ("singing") waitress at the former Midtown Bar and Restaurant in the 1950s and 60s, a receptionist in the dental office of Drs. Perri, Riley and Santarelli , and was a receptionist at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish until age 85.

She was beautiful, a friend to all, full of fun, and loved to dance.

Edie is survived and will be dearly missed by her son, Peter (Renee) Rizzo, and daughters, Pamela (Don) Keating and Barbara (Jerry) McNamara; six grandchildren, Stephanie Ramer, Joel (Brea) Keating, Adam (Natalie Jones) Keating, Jon (Sara) McNamara, Michael (Michelle) McNamara, and Kaitlyn McNamara; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter; her sisters, Angela Chiappetta and Josephine Chiappetta; and many close relatives and friends.

Funeral services honoring Edie's life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, beginning with a prayer service at 11:15 a.m. from the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th St. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Edie will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the prayer service.

The family would like to thank the staffs at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie and Heritage Assisted Living in Monona for their excellent and loving care of Edie in her final years.

